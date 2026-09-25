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Politics & Government
The Green

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Lydia York

By Delaware Public Media
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:58 AM EDT

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview Democrat Lydia York.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Auditor Lydia York

Lydia York is the incumbent State Auditor and is seeking her second term in the office. She was elected in 2022, defeating Republlican Janice Lorrah is the General election after beating Kathy McGuiness in the Democratic primary,

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

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