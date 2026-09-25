Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Lydia York

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Auditor Lydia York Listen • 18:40

Lydia York is the incumbent State Auditor and is seeking her second term in the office. She was elected in 2022, defeating Republlican Janice Lorrah is the General election after beating Kathy McGuiness in the Democratic primary,

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.