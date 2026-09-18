State treasurer encourages Delawareans not to miss out on free money
Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis said First State parents should know about a new federal pilot program that allows kids to start earning money for retirement starting in childhood.
They’re called "Trump Accounts" and were created under the One Big Beautiful Bill. But that hasn’t kept Davis and other Democrats — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom — from promoting the accounts.
Parents, friends, family members, and employers can contribute to an account, which becomes the child’s at 18.
And for children born between January 2025 to December 2028, families can claim a $1000 contribution from the federal government.
Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier sat down with State Treasurer Colleen Davis to learn about the accounts and other options that help create wealth for their children, as retirement prospects for younger generations look more uncertain.
Trump Accounts
DPM's Bente Bouthier got the rundown from State Treasurer Colleen Davis about the new "Trump Accounts."