© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The Green

State treasurer encourages Delawareans not to miss out on free money

By Bente Bouthier
Published September 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT
Giorgio Trovato
/
Unsplash

Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis said First State parents should know about a new federal pilot program that allows kids to start earning money for retirement starting in childhood.

They’re called "Trump Accounts" and were created under the One Big Beautiful Bill. But that hasn’t kept Davis and other Democrats — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom — from promoting the accounts.

Parents, friends, family members, and employers can contribute to an account, which becomes the child’s at 18.

And for children born between January 2025 to December 2028, families can claim a $1000 contribution from the federal government.

Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier sat down with State Treasurer Colleen Davis to learn about the accounts and other options that help create wealth for their children, as retirement prospects for younger generations look more uncertain.

Trump Accounts
DPM's Bente Bouthier got the rundown from State Treasurer Colleen Davis about the new "Trump Accounts."
State Treasurer Colleen Davis

The Green
Stay Connected
Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier