The Green - September 8, 2026 Listen • 51:59

Races to Watch: A crowded Democratic primary field seeks the open House District 23 seat

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

Our final piece ahead of the primary takes us to the Newark area and House District 23, where four Democrats are vying to step into the seat Mara Gorman is leaving to run for a spot in the State Senate.

Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah introduces us to this quartet of candidates and how they compare on key issues.

Races to Watch: House District 23 DPM's Jay Shah examines the candidates and issues in the State House District 23 Democratic primary Listen • 12:27

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Appelhans

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is delivering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to now them and compare them.

On this edition of The Green, we continue our look at the race for U.S. Senate where 2 Republicans and 3 Democrats are challenging the incumbent Democrat Chris Coons.

We move to the Democratic ballot now side with Jeff Appelhans.

Appelhans is teacher, historian, and AI systems builder. He is making his first run for public office.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Appelhans Listen • 19:56

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Mary Louve

We continue our Candidate Conversations highlighting the race for US Senate now with another Democrat in the race – Mary Louve.

Louve is Naval Architect and Marine Engineer. She is making her first run for public office.