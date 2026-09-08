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Politics & Government
The Green

Races to Watch: A crowded Democratic primary field seeks the open House District 23 seat

By Jay Shah
Published September 8, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

Our final piece ahead of the primary takes us to the Newark area and House District 23, where four Democrats are vying to step into the seat Mara Gorman is leaving to run for a spot in the State Senate.

Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah introduces us to this quartet of candidates and how they compare on key issues.

Races to Watch: House District 23
DPM's Jay Shah examines the candidates and issues in the State House District 23 Democratic primary

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah