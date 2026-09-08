Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Mary Louve

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mary Louve Listen • 21:29

Mary Louve is Naval Architect and Marine Engineer. She is making her first run for public office.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.