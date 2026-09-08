Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Appelhans
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage. Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. Senate and in this interview Democrat Jeff Appelhans.
DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Appelhans
Jeff Appelhans is teacher, historian, and AI systems builder. He is making his first run for public office.
His campaign website is here.
We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.