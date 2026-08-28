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Politics & Government
The Green

Races to Watch: Three Democrats eye flipping Middletown-area House District

By Martin Matheny
Published August 28, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

The latest race we are featuring is in New Castle County. The Democratic primary in 9th House District finds a trio of Democrats making the case they can flip a seat left open by a Republican walking away after 12 years representing the district

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny takes a closer look at the Democrats running and where they stand on key issues.

Races to Watch: House District 9
DPM's Martin Matheny examines the candidates and issues in the House District 9 Democratic primary

The Green
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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny