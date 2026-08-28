Races to Watch: Three Democrats eye flipping Middletown-area House District
As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.
The latest race we are featuring is in New Castle County. The Democratic primary in 9th House District finds a trio of Democrats making the case they can flip a seat left open by a Republican walking away after 12 years representing the district
Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny takes a closer look at the Democrats running and where they stand on key issues.
Races to Watch: House District 9
DPM's Martin Matheny examines the candidates and issues in the House District 9 Democratic primary