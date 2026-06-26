Fireworks impacts and safety considerations ahead of 250th celebrations

Fireworks 101 Listen to the full conversation where Assistant State Fire Marshall B. Scott Bullock discussed existing laws, safety precautions and additional impacts of fireworks ahead of the 250th anniversary celebrations. Listen • 32:50

The new bill — House Bill 63 — will among other things, require sellers to include mandatory safety literature with all legal fireworks sales and require a site inspection before vendors can begin selling fireworks from the location they set up shop at.

The State Fire Marshal's Office also has a comprehensive list of resources available on their website with information about Delaware's updated laws regarding posession, permitting and licensing, and a safety brochure with basic tips.