Fireworks impacts and safety considerations ahead of 250th celebrations
Fireworks... you either love them or hate them. And the approaching July 4th holiday is centered around them. Add to that 2026 being the nation’s 250th anniversary, and the upcoming Independence Day will likely see massive displays including some “unofficial” displays.
But there are laws in Delaware to ensure safety and lessen fireworks’ health and environmental impact. As a matter of fact, just this week the General Assembly passed a bill that clarifies and bolsters existing fireworks regulations. It awaits Gov. Meyer’s signature.
In preparation for the upcoming holiday weekend, Assistant State Fire Marshall and Chief of Investigations B. Scott Bullock joined Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah to walk us through fireworks do’s and don’t’s.
Fireworks 101
Listen to the full conversation where Assistant State Fire Marshall B. Scott Bullock discussed existing laws, safety precautions and additional impacts of fireworks ahead of the 250th anniversary celebrations.
The new bill — House Bill 63 — will among other things, require sellers to include mandatory safety literature with all legal fireworks sales and require a site inspection before vendors can begin selling fireworks from the location they set up shop at.
The State Fire Marshal's Office also has a comprehensive list of resources available on their website with information about Delaware's updated laws regarding posession, permitting and licensing, and a safety brochure with basic tips.