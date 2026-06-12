Trump's latest immigration policy could further disrupt Delawareans' lives
The Trump administration has prioritized an overhaul of longstanding immigration laws such as the removal of temporary protection status.
The latest attempt was a memo released in May 2026, placing restrictions on “adjustment of status” applications, more commonly known as green card applications. This meant people applying for lawful permanent residence in the USA would be required to leave the country for their application unless they were in “extraordinary circumstances.”
The memo seemed vague and confusing. So, this week we sat down with Rick Hogan, an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington, to help us understand what this memo meant for new applicants going forward.
We also chatted with ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner about the overall impact this change could have.
Green Card Applications
DPM's Jay Shah spoke with experts about the latest Trump administration attempt to change the US immigration system.