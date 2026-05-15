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Politics & Government
The Green

Nontidal wetlands could soon have state-level regulations

By Jay Shah
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
A dense Atlantic White Cedar swamp located within The Nature Conservancy in Delaware’s Middleford North Preserve in Sussex County.
John Hinkson
/
The Nature Conservancy
An Atlantic White Cedar swamp located within The Nature Conservancy in Delaware’s Middleford North Preserve in Sussex County is one of the nontidal wetlands that SB 9 aims to regulate.

A 2011 study published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wetlands Inventory found that 25% of Delaware is wetlands. Some of those are considered freshwater or nontidal wetlands - and are located further inland.

Although they’re vital to the ecosystem, Delaware does not have any statewide regulations to protect these habitats.

A new bill aims to change that. Senate Bill 9 would fill gaps left by federal laws governing what humans can or can’t do in protected areas.

Senate Bill 9
State Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Emily Knearl of The Nature Conservancy helped DPM's Jay Shah break down how this bill will help protect Delaware's nontidal wetlands.
A dense Atlantic White Cedar swamp located within The Nature Conservancy in Delaware’s Middleford North Preserve in Sussex County.

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
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