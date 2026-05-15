Nontidal wetlands could soon have state-level regulations
A 2011 study published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wetlands Inventory found that 25% of Delaware is wetlands. Some of those are considered freshwater or nontidal wetlands - and are located further inland.
Although they’re vital to the ecosystem, Delaware does not have any statewide regulations to protect these habitats.
A new bill aims to change that. Senate Bill 9 would fill gaps left by federal laws governing what humans can or can’t do in protected areas.
Senate Bill 9
State Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Emily Knearl of The Nature Conservancy helped DPM's Jay Shah break down how this bill will help protect Delaware's nontidal wetlands.