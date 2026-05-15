Enlighten Me: Delaware Women's Hall of Fame seeks to celebrate prominent women

Enlighten Me: Delaware Women's Hall of Fame DPM's Spring intern, Joyce Kasiama looked into how the Women's Hall of Fame impacts Delawareans. Listen • 6:50

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1981. Its roots can be traced back to the late 1970s, when women were just beginning to claim their seats at the state’s most important tables.

Courtesy of Sherese Brewington-Carr Sherese Brewington-Carr leads the Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy.

It’s managed through the Delaware Division of Human Relations’ Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, led by Sherese Brewington-Carr. She said, “It was an entity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women throughout the state of Delaware. At the same time, helping the community know, for the most part, you know, how important women's contributions are to our society.”

Selecting nominees for the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame is a deliberate process. Behind each induction is a careful review of candidates who reflect leadership, resilience, and impact within their communities.

“We take into consideration a myriad of things. The Hall of Fame Committee has a tremendous responsibility in looking at all of the applicants that apply or are nominated to the Hall of Fame," said Brewington-Carr. "And in doing so, they're looking for various things. A woman of character, a native of Delaware who's had some impact and been in Delaware, individual ultimately who has overcome. Obstacles in some instances and remain resilient in their contributions.”

Today, the Hall of Fame’s roster of honorees has reached 180 women. That includes Theresa Del Tufo, Ed. D., a 2009 inductee and former committee member, who explained that the program’s vision is defined by its representation.

“In the Hall of Fame there's such diversity... there's inclusion, and there's equality. You see women from all walks of life being inducted into the Hall of Fame from the political leaders to the common person who is serving… in helping out in schools, in boardrooms, in communities... It doesn't matter where you came from as long as you have done something good for others," she said.

Del Tufo’s journey began in 1977 when she was hired to establish the state's first employment program for women. She believes the Hall of Fame’s role is to ensure these contributions are never forgotten.

Courtesy of Theresa Del Tufo Theresa Del Tufo, Ed. D., is a 2009 inductee. She is a first-generation immigrant from the Phillipines and has worked around the world as an educator, director, sociological researcher, an exchange administrator/manager, and organizational consultant.

“When women rise up, women stand up, communities flourish, not only in our country, in our state, but all over Delaware... and I think the Hall of Fame has a way of going about doing it," said Del Tufo.

That tradition of elevation is also seen in more recent inductees like Charlotte Miller Lacy, founder of “I Am My Sister’s Keeper”. She was inducted in 2025 and said that milestone validated her years of work, providing mentorship and exposure to youth throughout the state.

“Professionally, it made me feel like what you do matters. It really matters... sometimes you can get poured up because you know when you're in a nonprofit, okay, you're doing all of this paperwork... but what they don't see is the young girl that comes back and says, 'Thank you for helping to change the trajectory of my life'," said Lacy.

Before reaching these positions of influence and recognition, many of these women faced significant barriers that tested their determination and vision. Limited resources, lack of access, and the challenge of creating opportunities from the ground up were common obstacles.

“One was funding of course... I worked at Parkway Academy... I actually went to the director and I asked him would he sponsor us at $2500 for the next three years while we get started. So, that was a beginning for us because in the in the beginning we didn't have any money and as I said we talk about exposure and opportunities. It's hard to expose without assets,” said Lacy.

Courtesy of Charlotte Miller-Lacy Charlotte Miller Lacy is a 2025 inductee who has also won President Joe Biden’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of service. Her organizations "I Am My Sister's Keeper" and the MSK Community Center provide programs on education, wellness and life skills.

After navigating those early challenges, many inductees have made it a priority to give back and create pathways for the next generation. Their experiences have shaped a strong commitment to service, and that spirit of service remains a visible part of The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame.

As Lacy noted, the core of this legacy is the simple act of giving back to the community.

“The most about my work is the giving. And again, we talk about so much in exposure, opportunities, exposure, and elevation... If anything, I want people to say that she exposed in a positive way to our youth throughout the state of Delaware," she said.

As the state continues to honor these legacies, Brewington-Carr said the mission remains clear: to see, thank, and celebrate the women who shape Delaware.

“My message would be, we see you, we thank you and we look forward to what you’re doing. In the community, it mattered. It matters to all. And we celebrate you,” said Brewington-Carr.

The nomination cycle for the 2026 class is closed, and the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee is carefully reviewing submissions.

Class of 2026 inductees will be announced by Gov. Matt Meyer this summer, with the induction ceremony scheduled for October.