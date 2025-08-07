Four new women inducted into Delaware Women's Hall of Fame

Four Delawareans are announced as the newest members of the state’s Women’s Hall of Fame.

This year’s four honorees represent politics, law, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

They include:



Charlotte King, founder of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice

Claire DeMatteis, an attorney and advisor to three Delaware Governors, as well as then-U.S. Senator Joe Biden

Charlotte Miller-Lacy, an entrepreneur and autho

Valerie Biden Owens, a longtime campaign manager for her brother, Joe Biden, and Chair of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.

Sherese Brewington-Carr, director of the Delaware Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, says this year’s inductees continue the tradition of diversity in the Hall of Fame.

“You have every sector, every sphere, every age group, and we're just proud of the opportunity to present these women, to celebrate these women, and to let them know that they're thought of," she says."

Brewington-Carr says the four new inductees - and all of the Hall of Fame members - are inspirations for the state’s youth.

“They show young people, and particularly young women, that you can do everything and anything that you want to do because these women have done that," she says.

OWAA also sponsors a kids video contest where youths ages 8-13 can produce a three-minute video about a Hall of Fame member who inspires them. That contest is open until the end of August.

The four new honorees will be celebrated at the 44th Annual Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony later this year.