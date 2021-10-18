Delaware legislature

-
Delaware has allocated additional money for ready-to-go laboratory space statewide.Before Delaware’s General Assembly adjourned in Dover on June 30, 2021,…
A bill banning discrimination based on natural hair styles is on it’s way for a final vote in the state House. The CROWN act would broaden the definition…
Some Delaware’s legislators are putting their support behind the union drive at an Amazon Warehouse in Alabama. 22 lawmakers from Dover sent a letter to…
Delaware’s General Assembly won’t return in person to Dover yet, but lawmakers hope that day comes soon. New cases of COVID-19 are dropping in the First…
The Delaware Department of Transportation outlined it’s budget request in front of the Joint Finance Committee Monday. DelDOT continues to struggle with…
Both Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are fairly pleased with Gov. John Carney’s recommended budget. Lawmakers are impressed by Carney’s spending…
All 41 of Delaware’s House seats are up for election this November - and in 15 of those races the incumbent faces a challenge. And Delaware Public Media's…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force held a public listening session Wednesday night. The key speaker was a member of the exonerated Central Park…
The African American Task Force Safety and Justice Subcommittee met for the first time Tuesday. The subcommittee’s goal is to gather experiences from many…
The African American Task Force met for the first time to begin tackling issues of race in the First State. The task force is just one of the many items…