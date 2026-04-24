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The Green

How do mosquito control chemicals impact environmental and public health?

By Jay Shah
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
An example of a woodland area where depressions that fill up with water creating temporary pools. These are the target areas of DNREC's spring chemical control campaign using larvicides.
Jay Shah
/
Delaware Public Media
An example of a woodland area where depressions that fill up with water creating temporary pools. These are the target areas of DNREC's spring chemical control campaign using larvicides.

With the weather growing warmer, nature is awake again and new life is emerging. So are mosquitos. While they can be a nuisance, showering you with itchy bites, the most concerning aspect is the diseases they carry.

To get ahead of this, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control applies various methods of controlling mosquito populations, one of which involves chemicals.

And while this method may curb the spread of those mosquito-bourne diseases, being exposed to those chemicals are a separate concern of its own to public health - and can affect environmental health.

To understand this better, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah spoke with Dr. Anneclaire De Roos - a professor of environmental and occupational health at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University – and the Delaware Nature Society’s Director of Advocacy Mark Nardone.

Mosquito Control Chemicals Impact
Anneclaire De Roos, PhD and Mark Nardone spoke with DPM's Jay Shah about the environmental and public health impacts of mosquito control chemicals.
Mark Nardone (left), Director of Advocacy at the Delaware Nature Society and Anneclaire De Roos, PhD (right) professor of environmental and occupational health at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University.

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The Green Mosquito Control Section of DNRECDelaware Nature SocietyDornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University
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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah
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