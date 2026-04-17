Enlighten Me: Are you being scammed and how to detect fraud?
April is AARP Fraud Prevention Month.
As part of the organization’s efforts to address the issue, AARP conducted a survey to understand the public’s concerns regarding fraud, and will host free events in Delaware this month to help residents protect themselves from fraud.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined AARP Delaware’s Communications Manager Kimberly Wharton to discuss what AARP’s research found, what types of fraud and scams people should be aware of and best practices to avoid becoming a fraud victim.
Enlighten Me: Scams and Frauds in 2026
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke to AARP Delaware’s Communications Manager Kimberly Wharton about their latest report surveying people's knowledge on different scams.