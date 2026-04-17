Delaware's infant mortality rates decline but work continues on Black maternal health concerns
Black Maternal Health Week is held each April, raising awareness of inequities in health care and campaigning for collective action supporting Black families.
In 2005, Delaware had the sixth highest infant mortality rate in the nation, with a disproportionate number affecting Black and brown children. Those rates declined in 2009 after several statewide and grassroots efforts to care for marginalized families.
That decline continues, but Black Delawareans are still more at risk during pregnancy and postpartum than white Delawareans.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Family Health Systems Section Chief Leah Jones and Black Mothers in Power Founder Shané Darby to talk about Black maternal health in Delaware and grassroots efforts to protect First State families.
Black Maternal and Infant Mortality 2026
Black Maternal Health Week is held each April to raise awareness and DPM's Abigail Lee spoke to two advocates about the decline in mortality rates and what more needs to be done.