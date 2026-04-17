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The Green

Delaware's infant mortality rates decline but work continues on Black maternal health concerns

By Abigail Lee
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
The Delaware Healthy Mother & Infant Consortium celebrated Black Maternal Health Week at their 20th anniversary summit which included this panel discussion on the state's progress with infant mortality and understanding that progress.
Nancy Rawdin D'Argenio
The Delaware Healthy Mother & Infant Consortium celebrated Black Maternal Health Week at their 20th anniversary summit which included this panel discussion on the state's progress with infant mortality and understanding that progress.

Black Maternal Health Week is held each April, raising awareness of inequities in health care and campaigning for collective action supporting Black families.

In 2005, Delaware had the sixth highest infant mortality rate in the nation, with a disproportionate number affecting Black and brown children. Those rates declined in 2009 after several statewide and grassroots efforts to care for marginalized families.

That decline continues, but Black Delawareans are still more at risk during pregnancy and postpartum than white Delawareans.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Family Health Systems Section Chief Leah Jones and Black Mothers in Power Founder Shané Darby to talk about Black maternal health in Delaware and grassroots efforts to protect First State families.

Black Maternal and Infant Mortality 2026
Black Maternal Health Week is held each April to raise awareness and DPM's Abigail Lee spoke to two advocates about the decline in mortality rates and what more needs to be done.
Shané Darby and Leah Jones

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The Green Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortiumblack mothersmaternal healthinfant mortality
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Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
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