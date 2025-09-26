'It's a big mission': Black Mothers in Power to bring Maternal Care Center to Wilmington
The U.S. is one of only seven countries to see a significant increase in maternal mortality rates in 2023, according to the World Health Organization.
The U.S. sees steeper rates than any other high-income country, and maternal and infant mortality risks spike further in Black community.
Delaware was among seven states with the lowest maternal mortality rates in the nation in 2024. But Black pregnant people here are still significantly more at risk during pregnancy and postpartum, representing 45% of the maternal deaths despite making up only 21% of the state’s population.
Delaware-based organization Black Mothers in Power wants to see those numbers drop in the First State. That’s why they’re opening a Maternal Care Center in Wilmington, according to BMIP Founder and Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby.
She and project director Kristin Bainger sit down with Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee to talk about the ins and outs of the new facility.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Black Mothers in Power founder Shané Darby and Maternal Care Center project director Kristin Bainger