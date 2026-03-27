Arts Playlist: Freeman Arts Pavilion summer concerts
The Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville is gearing up for another season of concerts.
While it continues to offer a diverse mix of shows, some things are changing, including a brand-new stage.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny gets a preview of the summer season from the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation's Alyson Cunningham.
DPM's Martin Matheny previews the Freeman Arts Pavillion marketing manager Alyson Cunningham
Additional Notes:
The Freeman Arts Pavillion’s summer season kicks off on July 8 with Matteo Bocelli. More on this summer’s schedule is available at freemanarts.org
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.