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Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Freeman Arts Pavilion summer concerts

By Martin Matheny
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT
Joshua M. Freeman Foundation

The Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville is gearing up for another season of concerts.

While it continues to offer a diverse mix of shows, some things are changing, including a brand-new stage.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny gets a preview of the summer season from the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation's Alyson Cunningham.

DPM's Martin Matheny previews the Freeman Arts Pavillion marketing manager Alyson Cunningham

Additional Notes:

The Freeman Arts Pavillion’s summer season kicks off on July 8 with Matteo BocelliMore on this summer’s schedule is available at freemanarts.org

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny