Arts Playlist: Freeman Arts Pavilion summer concerts

DPM's Martin Matheny previews the Freeman Arts Pavillion marketing manager Alyson Cunningham Listen • 11:41

Additional Notes:

The Freeman Arts Pavillion’s summer season kicks off on July 8 with Matteo Bocelli. More on this summer’s schedule is available at freemanarts.org

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

