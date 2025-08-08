A conversation with new State Rep. Alonna Berry
When Delaware’s General Assembly reconvenes next week for a special session on property reassessment issues, there will be a new member in the House chamber.
Democrat Alonna defeated Republican Nikki Miller in the House District 20 special election to replace former State Rep. Stell Parker Selby.
Berry’s victory in the Milton area district was a narrow one – a margin of just 121 votes. Tuesday night, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich spoke with Berry about her win and what’s next.
DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews new State Rep. Alonna Berry