Politics & Government
The Green

A conversation with new State Rep. Alonna Berry

By Sarah Petrowich
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:27 AM EDT
Alonna Berry
Delaware Public Media
Alonna Berry

When Delaware’s General Assembly reconvenes next week for a special session on property reassessment issues, there will be a new member in the House chamber.

Democrat Alonna defeated Republican Nikki Miller in the House District 20 special election to replace former State Rep. Stell Parker Selby.

Berry’s victory in the Milton area district was a narrow one – a margin of just 121 votes. Tuesday night, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich spoke with Berry about her win and what’s next.

DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews new State Rep. Alonna Berry

The Green
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich
