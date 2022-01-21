Gov. Carney’s State of the State: Analysis
Gov. John Carney delivered his State of the State address Thursday – reflecting on how the state navigated the second year of the pandemic and laying out his priorities for 2022.
Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia covers the legislature and state politics for us – and he joined me this week to discuss what Carney said and lawmakers’ reaction.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Roman Battaglia discuss Gov. John Carney's State of the State.
Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.