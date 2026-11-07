Money and Politics in Delaware: November 7, 2026

Money and Politics: November 7, 2026 Listen • 49:32

Part 1: Year-End Tax Optimization, Charitable Bunching, and Small Business Realities with Bill Kane

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes veteran Newark CPA Bill Kane (Dingwall & Kane) to outline actionable year-end tax strategies, analyze changing charitable deductions, and break down the foundational role of American small business.

Year-End Moves & Safe Harbor Rules: Kane details immediate steps taxpayers should take before December 31, including maximizing elective 401(k) deferrals and leveraging provisions like the state and local tax (SALT) cap, senior deductions, and overtime deductions. To avoid estimated tax penalties under safe harbor rules, business owners and individuals must ensure they pay 100% (or 110% for high earners) of the prior year's tax liability or 90% of the current year's liability, utilizing year-end bonus withholdings where necessary.

Charitable Deduction Changes & Bunching: Kane breaks down key shifts in charitable giving rules: non-itemizers receive an above-the-line deduction for cash contributions up to $1,000 ($2,000 on joint returns), while itemizers face a 0.5% adjusted gross income (AGI) floor before donations become deductible. He advises itemizing donors to consider "bunching" two years of contributions into a single tax year to clear the deduction floor and alternate with the standard deduction.

Gambling Loss Deductions & ARM Warnings: Kane reviews the rule restricting gambling loss write-offs to 90% of losses for itemizers. Addressing housing concerns, he warns against adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), cautioning that resetting rates will increase monthly payments in an environment of elevated interest rates and ongoing property reassessments.

The Small Business Backbone: Reviewing a national small business survey, Kane highlights that 82% of America’s 36 million small businesses operate with no employees beyond the owner, yet small enterprises employ 45.9% of all private-sector workers (62.3 million employees). He notes business survival rates stand at 77.9% after one year and drop to 51.4% by year five, with entrepreneurship peaking between ages 35 and 44.

Who Pays Federal Income Taxes?: Citing 2023 IRS data, Kane recaps tax distribution across brackets: the top 1% earned 20.6% of total AGI and paid 38.4% of all federal income taxes (with an average effective rate of 26.3%), the top 10% paid 70.5%, and the bottom 50% earned 12.3% of income while paying just 3.3% of total taxes.

The 4% Retirement Rule Check: Revisiting retirement distributions, Kane notes that while simulations show an 80% success rate under baseline conditions, persistent inflation or lower bond returns can significantly degrade portfolio longevity, requiring conservative planning assumptions.

Part 2: Election Fallout, the Inflation Penalty, and Data Center Debt Pressures with Robert Fry

Former DuPont chief economist Robert Fry (Robert Fry Economics, LLC) returns to assess the macroeconomic drivers behind the midterm election outcomes, persistent refinery constraints, and the dynamics of divided government.

The Profit Share Predictor & the Gas Pump Index: Fry reflects on his forecast that record corporate profit shares relative to labor compensation would drive political shifts, noting that capital gains have outpaced wage growth. Furthermore, elevated pump prices—averaging around $4 per gallon well past Labor Day—drove consumer sentiment down toward historic lows, directly influencing midterm voter sentiment.

The Hot Economy / Falling Behind Paradox: Fry analyzes the October employment report, which exceeded consensus expectations by adding 165,000 nonfarm payroll jobs alongside positive two-month revisions of 84,000, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.1%. However, while third-quarter annualized GDP grew at 3.4% and hourly wages grew 3.1% year-over-year, wages trailed headline CPI inflation (3.9%), leaving wage-earners falling behind in real terms.

Refining Bottlenecks & Inflation Persistence: Fry explains that high energy prices stem from a shortage of global refining capacity rather than crude oil shortages, due to damaged Middle Eastern and Russian facilities. With U.S. refiners operating near 100% capacity, fuel prices remain elevated, keeping underlying inflation sticky.

Hyperscalers Driving the 10-Year Treasury: Fry attributes elevated long-term Treasury yields not to inflation expectations, but to massive corporate bond issuance by tech "hyperscalers" funding data center infrastructure. He notes that while state and local jurisdictions navigate data center approvals, successful regions protect local taxpayers by requiring on-site power generation and using corporate tax revenues to offset residential property burdens.

Revisiting Economic Models & Divided Government: Challenging traditional economic assumptions, Fry argues that higher interest rates can provide stimulative income to older demographic cohorts holding cash deposits, while short-term rates disproportionately pinch small businesses and marginal homebuyers. Looking ahead to divided federal government, he asserts that resolving long-term national debt will ultimately require a bipartisan compromise combining middle-class tax increases and entitlement reforms.