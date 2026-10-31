Money and Politics in Delaware: October 31, 2026 Listen • 49:42

Part 1: Division of Family Services Findings, Repeat Deficiencies, and Port Subpoenas with Lydia York

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back Delaware State Auditor Lydia York to analyze recent performance audits, state oversight metrics, and emerging agency inquiries.

The DFS Special Investigation: Auditor York discusses her office’s review into the Division of Family Services (DFS), confirming that children in state custody are systematically sleeping overnight in state office buildings due to an acute shortage of in-state placement facilities and foster homes. She notes out-of-state placements occur primarily because necessary specialized behavioral and mental health services are unavailable locally.

The Findings Tracker Initiative: Addressing persistent repeat audit deficiencies across state departments, York announces that her office will launch a public "findings tracker" in the coming weeks to allow taxpayers and legislators to monitor whether agencies implement agreed corrective action plans.

Port of Wilmington Subpoenas & Environmental Hazards: York responds to inquiries from commentators Charlie Copeland and Bob Byrd regarding ongoing port oversight. She confirms the auditor's office received a subpoena connected to litigation over the port's vendor selection process, referring the matter to outside legal counsel. Reviewing past findings, she recounts the 10,000-ton abandoned tire dump left by former operator Gulftainer that required state-funded removal to Pennsylvania processors.

Qui Tam vs. Whistleblower Bounties: Weighing in on federal proposals offering $30,000 tips for exposing government fraud, York points out that existing federal qui tam statutes already incentivize whistleblowers by awarding up to one-third of recovered fraudulent funds. She reminds listeners of Delaware's fraud hotline: 1-800-55-FRAUD.

Part 2: The $15M Tyler Tech Reassessment Exposé with Karen Hartley-Nagle

Former New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle (founder of the TruthLine Network at karenhartleynagel.com) joins the broadcast to detail her investigative brief on county reassessment contracts.

The Vendor Paid, Taxpayers Penalized: Hartley-Nagle examines the county's $15 million+ contract with valuation vendor Tyler Technologies, noting that over 22% of residential assessments fell outside acceptable statistical standard deviation guidelines.

Amended Contracts & Omitted Records: Reviewing recently uploaded county documentation, Hartley-Nagle states that key contract amendments removing taxpayer protections were never provided to County Council prior to authorization votes. She recounts a remote pandemic-era committee meeting where her feed was cut during the vote while leadership registered a proxy approval in her absence.

The Looming 50% Property Tax Shock: Citing analysis by former Finance Director Ron Mars, the segment reviews projections indicating that unresolved assessment errors, general fund deficits, and depleted sewer reserves could push cumulative local tax burdens up toward 50%.

Part 3: Delaware NAEP Scores, the Sturgeon Letter, and Federal Tax Credits with Charlie Copeland

Former Republican State Senate Minority Leader Charlie Copeland returns for a dedicated education segment examining classroom funding and policy pushback in Dover.

Eighth-Grade Reading Realities: Copeland highlights 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) data showing 41% of Delaware eighth-graders scored below basic reading levels—a 27-year low. He emphasizes that Delaware spent over $22,000 per pupil in 2024 (20% to 25% above the national average of $17,000), yet dropped to 42nd in national rankings while roughly only a third of total funding reaches direct classroom instruction.

The Senate Education Committee Conflict: Copeland reads from a contentious letter written by Senate Education Committee Chair Laura Sturgeon in response to outreach from non-profit First State Educate. He criticizes Sturgeon's characterization of business community involvement as an unwelcome "incursion," pointing out that commercial properties fund education through higher school tax assessments under HB 462 and directly employ graduates.

Federal Education Tax Credits: Copeland explains federal scholarship tax credits taking effect January 1, 2027, which offer individuals $1,700 (or $3,400 for married couples) in dollar-for-dollar tax credits for donations to scholarship granting organizations. Covering students up to 300% of area median income for tutoring, books, and special education services, Copeland questions why state executives hesitate to opt in due to union pushback.