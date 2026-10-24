Money and Politics in Delaware: October 24, 2026 Listen • 49:39

In this episode...

Immigration attorney Rick Hogan highlights the erosion of due process in federal deportation efforts, specifically criticizing ICE practices and 287(g) agreements, while praising Delaware's HB 368 for preventing local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration detainers.

Real estate attorney Bill Dolan breaks down Delaware's surging foreclosure rates, which rank among the highest nationally, and warns of a looming commercial real estate crisis as five-year fixed loans adjust to much higher interest rates.

Jason Giles, President of Patterson Schwartz Real Estate, details a cooling local housing market marked by rising inventory—a four-month supply in New Castle County and a six-month supply in Sussex County—longer times on the market, and the necessity for sellers to adjust their pricing expectations amidst economic uncertainty.