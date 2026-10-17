Money and Politics in Delaware: October 17, 2026 Listen • 49:44

Part 1: Fiscal Shortfalls, Reassessment Turmoil, and Ratepayer Subsidies with Charlie Copeland

Host Dace Blaskovitz connects with former Delaware Republican Party Chair Charlie Copeland to dissect mounting local government deficits and controversial corporate subsidies.

The Looming County Deficit: Copeland reviews warnings from former New Castle County Finance Director Ron Mars projecting a multi-layered tax hike driven by an estimated $20 million general fund gap for FY 2028 and an exhausted sewer fund reserve. Copeland calculates that closing a $20 million gap requires an approximate 14% to 15% increase in county property taxes, tracing the fiscal stall back to the adoption of the 1999 Unified Development Code.

The Reassessment Notice Delay: Highlighting reporting from Spotlight Delaware, Copeland examines County Executive Marcus Henry’s testimony that assessment contractor Tyler Technologies was prepared to issue tentative notices in summer 2024, but the prior administration delayed them until mid-November following the primary election. He notes the resulting wave of roughly 5,300 property valuation appeals has backlogged county operations.

Bloom Energy and the 76ers Jersey Deal: Copeland reacts to Bloom Energy’s high-profile jersey patch sponsorship of the Philadelphia 76ers. He revisits the statutory classification of natural gas fuel cells as renewable energy under the Markell administration, arguing that Delmarva Power ratepayers contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff surcharges to support Bloom while the company now commands an $85 billion market capitalization.

The Working Families Party Tax Push & Port Oversight: Copeland notes that while registered Working Families Party members number just 312 in Delaware, progressive primary victories have positioned personal income tax hikes as a priority. Concluding on the Port of Wilmington, Copeland criticizes operator Enstructure and the Diamond State Port Corporation for resisting Auditor Lydia York’s oversight over roughly $500 million in cumulative state investments.

Part 2: Dover Realities, Tax Migration Debates, and Pre-Election DFAC with Bob Byrd

Longtime lobbyist and former DFAC Chair Bob Byrd (Byrd & Gomes) joins the program to debate municipal budgets, state tax philosophy, and legislative expectations.

Paying for Local Services: Byrd responds to county tax projections, stating that while spending should be audited and ineffective programs eliminated, residents must pay for the government services they demand. He argues that Delaware’s regional tax burden remains competitive, questioning whether income migration to southern states is driven by tax disparities or warmer weather.

The Three-Fifths Threshold: Addressing calls for higher upper-income tax brackets from progressive lawmakers, Byrd explains the high legislative hurdle required to pass tax increases, noting that a three-fifths supermajority is mandated in both the House (25 votes) and Senate (14 votes).

The New Legislative Class & Inspector General: Byrd discusses the challenge of orienting 12 to 14 new lawmakers entering Dover in January, urging the business community to engage them directly on economic development realities. He also discusses the newly appointed Delaware Inspector General, advocating for a three-year review to assess the office's effectiveness in eliminating waste and fraud.

School Funding & Port Logistics: Byrd defends student-weighted public school funding models to lift lower-performing cohorts and reiterates his long-standing proposal to consolidate Delaware's 19 school districts to reduce administrative overhead. Closing on the Edgemoor port project, Byrd highlights significant structural hurdles, including navigation constraints in the shipping channel, surrounding roadway infrastructure, and ongoing litigation from the Port of Philadelphia.

DFAC Meets at Buena Vista: Byrd confirms that the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DFAC) convenes on Monday at Buena Vista to deliver its first official revenue estimates since June, providing the state's baseline ahead of the November general election.