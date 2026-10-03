Money and Politics in Delaware: October 3, 2026

Part 1: The 4% Rule Stress Test, IRA Trapdoors, and Auto-Enrolled Trump Accounts with Bill Kane

Host Dace Blaskovitz connects with veteran Newark CPA Bill Kane (Dingwall and Kane) for a detailed review of retirement withdrawal mechanics, irreversible tax errors, and federal administrative shifts.

Stress-Testing the 4% Rule: Kane examines the viability of withdrawing 4% annually in retirement. Citing Wall Street Journal modeling across 10,000 simulations, he reveals that while a $1 million portfolio with 3% inflation and 10% returns shows an 81.5% success rate to age 95, shifting inflation to 6% collapses the success rate to 14.6%, and dropping returns to 4% plunges it to 35.4%. Kane urges retirees to run conservative assumptions (e.g., 4% inflation and 9% returns).

Four Irreversible IRA Mistakes: Kane details four critical IRA transaction pitfalls: Non-spouse rollover errors: Beneficiaries must use direct trustee-to-trustee transfers to an inherited IRA rather than depositing distributions into personal IRAs.



The one-rollover-per-year rule: The 12-month limit applies in the aggregate across all owned IRAs, not per separate account.



The 12-month limit applies in the aggregate across all owned IRAs, not per separate account. Altering a 72(t) schedule: Any modification to substantially equal periodic payments before age 59½ retroactively triggers the 10% early withdrawal penalty.



Any modification to substantially equal periodic payments before age 59½ retroactively triggers the 10% early withdrawal penalty. Violating the same-property rollover rule: Assets rolled over within 60 days must be identical (same stock or cash).



Assets rolled over within 60 days must be identical (same stock or cash). Section 1031 Exchange Rules: A primer for real estate investors on strict like-kind replacement rules, including the 45-day identification deadline, the 180-day closing window, matching debt obligations, and the strict requirement to utilize a qualified intermediary.

The 60 Million Trump Account Auto-Enrollment: Kane breaks down the Treasury Department’s move to auto-enroll 60 million eligible children into Trump accounts after only 5.6 million enrolled voluntarily by July. While auto-enrollment opens the door to third-party philanthropic funding (such as $250 contributions from donors like Michael Dell), parents must still formally claim the accounts to receive the $1,000 federal seed contribution. He also explains new rules permitting donors to gift appreciated stock to charities earmarked for Trump accounts to bypass capital gains taxes.

Non-Resident State Tax Filings & Tax Distribution Data: Kane clarifies cross-border employment and real estate withholding mechanics across Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey. Citing 2023 IRS data, he notes the top 1% paid 38.4% of all income taxes, the top 10% paid 70.54%, and the bottom 50% accounted for 3.26%.

Part 2: Cooling Payrolls, Record Corporate Profit Share, and the $40 Trillion Debt Reality with Robert Fry Former

DuPont chief economist Robert Fry (Robert Fry Economics, LLC) returns to evaluate the latest labor market indicators, corporate profit trends, and the limits of national growth.

Cooling August Jobs & Labor Realities: Analyzing the August employment report, Fry notes non-farm payrolls came in at 29,000 (well below the 84,000 consensus) with negative two-month revisions of 60,000. While the headline unemployment rate ticked to 4.2% (largely due to rounding), the U-6 underemployment rate dropped to a year-to-date low of 7.6%.

Record Profit Share vs. Labor Wages: Fry examines why corporate profits have reached an all-time record share of national income, up 25% year-over-year while average hourly earnings rose just 3.1%. He warns that historically, extreme divergences between corporate profits and labor compensation serve as leading indicators of populist political shifts and anti-business legislative backlashes.

Why Rate Hikes May Not Slow Growth: Challenging textbook monetary theory, Fry explains that because the private sector—particularly older demographic cohorts with cash savings—acts as a massive net creditor, higher interest rates boost interest income and discretionary spending, blunting the Fed's tightening efforts outside the housing sector.

Why Americans Feel Glum: Fry attributes persistent consumer pessimism to visible gas prices and political rhetoric that blames opposing parties, even while artificial intelligence capital investments continue to propel top-line economic activity.

The $40 Trillion Debt Delusion: Pushing back against claims that the U.S. can simply "grow out of" $40 trillion in national debt, Fry walks through the mathematical impossibility. With baby boomer retirements and immigration reductions constraining labor force expansion, trend economic growth cannot reliably exceed 2%, meaning fiscal stabilization will ultimately require middle-class tax increases and entitlement spending cuts under divided government.

Near-Term Macro Outlook: Fry forecasts near-term GDP growth driven by inventory rebuilding following five consecutive quarters of lean drawdowns, while cautioning that long-term cyclical modeling has been disrupted by decoupling economic relationships.