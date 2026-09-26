Money and Politics in Delaware: September 26, 2026 Listen • 49:40

Part 1: Independent Oversight, Single Audit Deficiencies, and Fire Service Realities with Lydia York

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back Delaware Auditor of Accounts Lydia York to unpack the structure of state auditing, address questions from political regulars Bob Byrd and Charlie Copeland, and explore the fiscal realities of Delaware's emergency services.

The Role of an Elected Watchdog: Auditor York emphasizes that being independently elected—rather than appointed—gives her office the autonomy to follow state dollars wherever they flow, including to principal contractors and vendors, without fear of political retaliation from executive or legislative branches.

The $4.17 Billion Single Audit Breakdown: York demystifies the Uniform Guidance Single Audit report, explaining the distinction between a significant deficiency (persistent systemic operational issues) and a material weakness (severe breakdowns that risk material misstatements in reported data). She notes that while all programs receiving over $1 million in federal funds are subject to evaluation, high-volume safety-net programs like Medicaid and SNAP are examined annually under strict risk-based federal guidelines.

The Frustration of Repeat Findings: Across state and federal reports containing 26 total findings, York highlights that 15 are unaddressed repeat findings from prior years. She warns that repeated failures to implement corrective action plans signal managerial complacency and serve as a direct warning flag to federal regulators.

Volunteer Fire Company Strain: Addressing an inquiry from lobbyist Bob Byrd, York details ongoing work with the State Fire Commission. She describes Delaware's volunteer fire and ambulance network as an aging system facing participation shortages and equipment replacement hurdles, cautioning that Delaware cannot permanently rely exclusively on a pure volunteer model for essential fire suppression and emergency medical transit.

Port of Wilmington and Inter-Agency Cooperation: Responding to Charlie Copeland’s concerns regarding Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC) disclosures and uncooperative agencies, York maintains that accountability rests with executive management rather than new statutes. She notes that DSPC represents the state's single largest asset and confirms that her office actively monitors proceedings at DFAC and port-related legislative meetings.

Part 2: Enforcement Quotas, Detention Profiteering, and Downstate Labor Crises with Rick Hogan

Immigration attorney Rick Hogan (Hogan & Vandenberg) returns for the second half to deliver an unvarnished assessment of federal enforcement operations and their direct economic impact on Delaware.

Arrest Quotas vs. Bad Guys: Hogan pushes back on claims that federal crackdowns target only dangerous criminals, stating that roughly 70% of those swept into detention have no criminal record. He illustrates this with local case examples, including a father detained for months while his green card application was actively pending, and a working mother arrested outside her home.

The Detention Industry Incentive: Hogan argues that aggressive daily arrest mandates (targeting up to 3,000 national arrests per day) are driven by the commercial incentives of private prison contractors like the GEO Group, who secure multi-billion-dollar federal contracts to manage warehouse-style holding beds.

Delaware's Legislative Pushback (HB 368): Hogan explains House Bill 368, state-level legislation designed to prevent Delaware correctional facilities from holding individuals on non-violent, civil ICE detainers beyond their scheduled release dates at state taxpayer expense.

The Downstate Haitian Labor Shock: With Temporary Protected Status (TPS) stripped, more than 10,000 Haitians across the Delmarva Peninsula face immediate work authorization expirations. Hogan outlines the resulting economic disaster facing Sussex County poultry processing facilities, agricultural operations, and elder care facilities, leaving families stranded and shifting support costs onto state taxpayers.

Crushing the Higher Education Pipeline: Hogan examines the fallout of proposed $100,000 bonds and heightened vetting on F-1 student visas. Highlighting institutions like the University of Delaware, he notes that a reported 40% drop in international student applications threatens university tuition models and diverts global academic and technical talent to competitors in Canada and Europe.