Money and Politics in Delaware: September 19. 2026 Listen • 49:34

Part 1: Primary Fallout, The Escheat Threat, and Edgemoor Secrecy with Charlie Copeland

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes former Delaware Republican Party Chair Charlie Copeland to dissect the political shocks from Tuesday's primary and mounting structural risks to Delaware's public balance sheet.

The Primary Realignment: Copeland analyzes the primary results, arguing that establishment Democrats lost to the Working Families Party, whose disciplined ground game capitalized on low primary turnouts. He critiques the Republican slate, pointing out that both statewide nominees recently crossed over from the Democratic Party.

The 301 Fortune 500 Count: Standing by his AI and SEC Edgar database cross-checks, Copeland reaffirms that only 301 of the Fortune 500 are currently incorporated in Delaware—a 15% drop from the long-standing "two-thirds" (365+) benchmark. He notes Dover’s persistent refusal to publish official figures suggests an attempt to mask market share erosion following the passage of SB 21.

The $11 Million Escheat Lawsuit: Copeland flags a looming legal threat to Delaware's $500M+ abandoned property revenue stream. An ongoing lawsuit highlights a case where the state seized $2.6 million in stock from a dormant account, held it as it grew to $11 million, and now faces demands for restitution. He warns that losing statutory leeway over escheat funds could blow a massive hole in state revenues.

Edgemoor Groundbreaking & Educational Metrics: Copeland criticizes the low-profile, closed-to-the-public ribbon-cutting at Edgemoor on the eve of the primary, reiterating Auditor Lydia York’s findings regarding the Port of Wilmington’s ongoing oversight failures. Concluding on education, Copeland contrasts Delaware's bottom-tier 4th and 8th-grade NAEP scores with Mississippi's success, attributing the latter's turnaround to mandatory 3rd-grade reading retention benchmarks and systematic phonics instruction.

Part 2: The Legislative Turnover and Franchise Perspectives with Bob Byrd

Veteran lobbyist and former DFAC Chair Bob Byrd (Byrd & Gomes) joins the second half to evaluate legislative dynamics and defend Delaware’s corporate status.

Turnover in Legislative Hall: Byrd highlights the arrival of up to 13 new lawmakers in Dover following progressive primary upsets over veteran incumbents, noting this will bring a steep learning curve and potential legislative gridlock between the General Assembly and the governor’s office.

Data Centers and Anti-Development Sentiment: Addressing legislative efforts to restrict data center development despite labor union support, Byrd explains how local constituent pushback over electric rates, noise, and traffic continues to drive local land-use policies.

The "Noise" Around SB 21: Byrd dismisses prospects of an SB 21 repeal, arguing that public debate itself damages the state's corporate franchise more than the statute's specific terms. He challenges the relevance of the 301 Fortune 500 metric, emphasizing that parent corporations frequently maintain dozens of separate subsidiaries that each pay maximum franchise taxes.

Edgemoor Realities & Question for the Auditor: Byrd candidly assesses the uphill battle facing the $300M+ Edgemoor port project, citing regional opposition from the Port of Philadelphia and local community resistance. Looking ahead to next week's broadcast, Byrd suggests asking Auditor Lydia York about the progress of her review into state funding for volunteer fire companies.