Money and Politics in Delaware: September 12, 2026 Listen • 49:36

Part 1: The Fortune 500 Decline and Academic Backlash with Charles Elson

Host Dace Blaskovitz alters the show's traditional format, welcoming corporate governance pioneer Charles Elson for the full hour alongside investigative journalist Karl Baker of Spotlight Delaware.

The Fortune 500 Market Share Drop: Blaskovitz and Elson review recent electronic SEC filings demonstrating that Delaware's share of the Fortune 500 has slipped to 301 companies (roughly 60%)—down from historical claims exceeding two-thirds (365+). Elson argues the true erosion is even deeper as mega-IPOs increasingly choose Texas or Nevada over the First State.

The Legal Academy Pivot: Elson notes that leading legal scholars across the country—including prominent securities law professors at SMU and the University of Idaho—are now openly attacking Delaware's post-SB 21 legal framework. He warns that their published calls for the federalization of corporate law are gaining serious traction among judges, lawmakers, and national media.

Rebutting the "Management First" Doctrine: Elson fiercely challenges lobbyist Bob Byrd's assertion that Delaware corporate law exists to benefit managers rather than stockholders, reiterating that corporate fiduciaries legally owe their duties directly to the corporation and its owners.

Part 2: Dark Money and the Primary Proxy War with Karl Baker

Spotlight Delaware reporter Karl Baker unpacks his investigative series detailing the unprecedented corporate cash pouring into Delaware's legislative primaries ahead of Tuesday's vote.

The Law Firm Campaign Machine: Baker reviews findings that five prominent Wilmington corporate defense firms contributed $950,000 to the "First State Future PAC," alongside undisclosed sums funneled to a paired 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, the "Alliance to Protect Delaware's Future". The groups mounted an aggressive ad blitz defending pro-SB 21 Democratic incumbents against progressive primary challengers.

The Progressive Counter-Offensive: Baker breaks down the response from the national Working Families Party, which deployed roughly $450,000 through its own political action committee to support progressive challengers.

The AI Clash in the Attorney General Race: Baker details his reporting on how major artificial intelligence competitors are turning to state regulatory races due to congressional deadlock. He highlights Anthropic’s political support for incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings, tracing the broader industry tensions back to Jennings’ approval of OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit public benefit corporation in Delaware.

The Rating Agency Wildcard: Blaskovitz, Elson, and Baker debate the long-term fallout of state revenue stagnation, exploring whether federalization or potential credit rating scrutiny over Delaware's Triple-A bond rating will ultimately force Dover to reckon with its corporate franchise losses.