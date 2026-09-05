Money and Politics in Delaware: September 5, 2026 Listen • 49:41

Part 1: The 2032 Social Security Reckoning, Gifting Math, and Housing Realities with Bill Kane

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes Newark CPA Bill Kane (Dingwall and Kane) to dissect long-term retirement solvency, wealth transfer opportunities, and structural shifts in American homeownership.

The 2032 Trust Fund Depletion: Kane warns that Social Security reserves will be exhausted by 2032 without congressional action, creating a potential $450 billion annual shortfall. With the worker-to-retiree ratio shrinking from 42-to-1 in 1945 to 2.8-to-1 today, and corporate pensions plummeting from 50% to 5% over the last 25 years, retirees rely far more heavily on Social Security than the program was ever designed to handle.

Potential Solvency Fixes: Kane breaks down likely reform components, including raising or uncapping the $184,500 payroll tax limit, increasing the full retirement age, modifying cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), and applying payroll taxes to S-corporation and investment income. He strongly warns against proposals to tax unrealized capital gains, calling it an administrative and economic disaster.

Advanced Wealth Transfer Tactics: A breakdown of gifting thresholds, including the $19,000 annual gift exclusion, the $15 million individual ($30 million married couple) lifetime exemption, and front-loading 529 education plans up to $95,000 across five years. Kane highlights unlimited direct-pay exclusions for tuition and medical expenses, as well as the new $35,000 rollover allowance from 529 accounts into Roth IRAs.

The New Housing Demographics: Reviewing national data, Kane notes that while 30-year fixed mortgage rates (6.7%) sit near their 30-year historical average of 6%, median home prices have surged to $400,000. With 75% of households only able to afford homes under $300,000, first-time homebuyer activity has dropped to multi-decade lows, pushing the median age of first-time buyers up to 40 years old.

Part 2: Jobs Surges, Hyperscaler Bond Pressures, and Understated GDP with Robert Fry Former DuPont chief economist

Robert Fry (Robert Fry Economics LLC) examines the macroeconomic cross-currents shaping interest rates, energy markets, and corporate earnings.

The August Jobs Surprise & Rate Hike Odds: Following August non-farm payrolls gaining 162,000 (roughly triple expectations) alongside positive revisions and a steady 4.1% unemployment rate, Fry maintains that the Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure to deliver an interest rate hike in September.

Why Bond Yields Are Surging: Comparing nominal 10-year Treasury yields to Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), Fry demonstrates that climbing rates are driven entirely by real yields rather than inflation expectations. He attributes this spike to the "Magnificent Seven" tech hyperscalers pivoting from massive net creditors with hoarded cash to aggressive net debt issuers to fund their AI capital buildouts.

Wall Street Clashes & Bessent's Maneuvers: Fry weighs in on billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller’s public Wall Street Journal rebuke of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, explaining why Treasury interventions to purchase off-the-run bonds cannot sustainably fool the bond market.

Refined Product Squeezes vs. Crude: While crude oil remains below $100 per barrel, consumer pump prices remain elevated due to Persian Gulf refinery damage, the extreme explosion risk of shipping refined products through the Strait of Hormuz, and Ukrainian drone strikes knocking out Russian refining capacity.

Is Real GDP North of 3%?: Fry shares insights from peer industrial economists arguing that official Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data understates GDP by up to 1.5 percentage points. The gap stems from unrecorded intellectual property service exports embedded in imported chips (such as Nvidia-designed semiconductors fabricated by TSMC) and private domestic capital outlays for data centers.