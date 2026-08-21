Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Treasurer Mike Ramone

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Treasurer Mike Ramone Listen • 31:34

Mike Ramone served in the General Assembly from 2008 to 2024, including a a stint as House Minority Leader.

He made his first run for statewide office in 2024 as the Republican nominee for Governor. He lost to current Gov. Matt Meyer in the General Election.

He does not have a campaign website.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.