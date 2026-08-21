Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Ted Lauzen

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Treasurer Ted Lauzen Listen • 23:26

Ted Lauzen is a former Marine who operates an investment management firm. He’s making his first run for public office and is the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in the State Treasurer's race

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.