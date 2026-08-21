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Candidate Conversations 2026

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Mike Miller

By Delaware Public Media
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware State Treasurer and in this interview Democrat Mike Miller.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Treasurer Mike Miller

Mike Miller has over 3 decades experience as a small business owner and working in the financial industry.

He ran previously ran for Delaware’s U.S. House seat in 2016 and finished fourth in a six-person primary.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

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