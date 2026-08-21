Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Michael Smith

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Treasurer Michael Smith Listen • 14:02

Micheal Smith is an economist.

He’s not the Republican Michael Smith currently serving House District 22 in the Newark area – but he did run for House District 21 in Newark in 2024 and lost in the Democratic primary.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.