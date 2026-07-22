Second measles case identified in Delaware

State health officials have confirmed a second case of measles in Delaware. Both cases of the disease identified so far have been in adult males in Kent County. Both men are unvaccinated, according to the Department of Public Health. The first case was confirmed on Monday and is the state’s first known case of measles in more than ten years.

DPH says that extensive contact tracing is underway in order to identify others who may have come into contact with either man.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signs of measles begin to show in one to two weeks after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and runny nose, followed by the telltale spots associated with the infection. While the disease can be serious for anyone, some groups - like children under five years old, adults over age 20, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications.

Health officials are reminding people that vaccination remains the best way to protect against the infection and stress that the vaccination is safe and effective. Vaccinations may be available through primary health care providers, pharmacies, and public health clinics . You can check your vaccination status at the DelVAX Public Portal .

If you believe you may have contracted measles, public health officials say you should seek immediate treatment from your primary care provider or, in cases with severe symptoms, an emergency department. They stress that you should inform providers and medical transport personnel that you have been exposed to measles so that they can take proper precautions.