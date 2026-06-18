Lewes Chamber and Delaware Sea Grant seek to educate business owners on resilience

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to think more about resiliency and their ability to recover from man-made and natural disasters.

The chamber is teaming up with Delaware Sea Grant this fall to present a seminar for business owners about resiliency and preparedness. Danielle Swallow is a Coastal Hazards Specialist at Delaware Sea Grant. Speaking to the Lewes Economic, Environment and Resiliency Commission, she said that businesses would be wise to focus on resiliency before they are faced with a crisis.

“The more that our businesses invest in resiliency, the more likely you're able to recoup and recover quickly and get back to that full operation tempo that you were used to,” she said. “That's what we want.”

Swallow notes that data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency paints a bleak picture for unprepared businesses, especially newer operations.

“In the immediate wake of a disaster, 40% of small businesses won't reopen., and then over a year later, 25% more small businesses will close,” she explained. “Those are the ones without the continuity or resiliency plan.”

And, while business owners often focus on protecting equipment and stock when recovering from a disaster, one often-overlooked aspect is the people who make the business work.

“Does your business have cash or procedures in place to make payroll?” she asked. “Taking care of your employees is an important aspect of that business. What if those employees are impacted? Your business is fine in Lewes, but the employees in Millsboro had a tornado come through and they can't come to work. What happens then?”

The resiliency seminar is scheduled for September 14 on the University of Delaware’s Lewes campus. Registration will open later this summer.