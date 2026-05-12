ChristianaCare to expand its Middletown campus

Middletown will soon see an expanded health center campus thanks to a $1 million donation from ChristianaCare’s Junior Board.

The Middletown CareCenter currently provides services including primary care, obstetrics and a metabolic diseases program.

The Health Center Middletown Campus will expand services with an 87 thousand square-foot facility. That will include behavioral health, oncology, cardiovascular and pediatric care.

ChristianaCare Network Continuity & Growth President Pauline Corso said Middletown and nearby communities will find care more accessible with the new facilities.

“This allows us to better coordinate the care and it also really affords those residents who find it difficult to get to appointments that are not close to home, which often results in delays in care and an exacerbation of the outcomes,” Corso said.

By expanding and bringing new healthcare services to Middletown, Corso said she expects patients will experience improved outcomes.

She added the care demands in Middletown are outpacing what’s currently available.

“We wanted to create not only a comprehensive health center destination, but we wanted to use this opportunity to re-imagine how we interact with patients,” Corso said. “And one of the opportunities here was to leverage technology in a more meaningful and intentional way.”

The facility will offer digital whiteboards to patients, which Corso says will empower them to take a more active role in their care.

The whiteboards will give patients access to digital education about different disease states and virtually connect families and loved ones who aren’t able to visit or attend appointments.

The new campus will open in 2027.