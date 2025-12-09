Nemours Children’s Health opens outpatient services and day hospital in Wilmington

The Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders Outpatient Services and Day Hospital opens at Nemours Children’s Health in Wilmington.

The state of the art facility promises to provide world class care to pediatric patients in the Delaware Valley and beyond.

This is the second phase of the Moseley Foundation Institute’s $78 million gift bringing an outpatient unit that spans than 20,000 square feet to Nemours Children’s Hospital.

The unit has a family-centered design to help bring care to patients and remove the need for them to travel throughout the hospital for treatment.

Mary Newman is the director of nursing at the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Nemours. She details other features.

"It has 19 exam rooms and 18 infusion rooms, some are private some are semi private. We have a dedicated space for our patients who require a protective environment, meaning they need higher levels of protective isolation. So we have a dedicated space for them. We have phlebotomy here. We're able to do apheresis in cellular therapies," said Newman.

Newman adds they will also be able to do sedation procedures for patients, and there is plenty of consult space.

She says the goal is to make the care comfortable for the patients.

"We've created spaces that allow for teenagers to hang out and play video games while they're receiving their therapies. There's a physical therapy space where our physical therapists can work with our children to be able to keep them active and help them with things like balance and strengthening,” said Newman. “There's a space for our nutritionist to work with kids and create healthy meals."

Newman notes there are also play areas for the smaller children who are patients at the facility.

This space complements the first phase - a 24-bed inpatient unit that opened in March.