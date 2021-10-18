-
The company developing a wind farm off the coast of southern Delaware and Maryland is hoping to start a second one. It could be several times the size of…
-
Delaware’s history with wind power has been less than stellar.But there may yet be a way for the First State to get in the wind game.Delaware Public Media…
-
Some area residents are voicing concerns about plans for a wind farm off the Delmarva coast.DNREC and the Danish offshore wind company Ørsted took…
-
The University of Delaware hosted its first offshore wind training program for professionals last week. UD’s Offshore Wind Skills Academy drew…
-
There aren’t currently any wind turbines off Delaware's coast, but a University of Delaware researcher’s work suggests having some could do more than just…
-
University of Delaware’s Center for Carbon-free Power Integration will hold a workshop in Rehoboth Beach Wednesday, hoping to improve the public’s…
-
Delaware’s latest exploration of how or whether to invest in offshore wind power is going to take a little longer than expected.A working group set up by…
-
Members of the public spoke for and against renewable offshore wind Monday night at a workshop in Odessa. The input will guide officials as they look into…
-
University of Delaware researchers are offering new insight into constructing offshore wind farms, while officials take a second look at constructing an…
-
A working group set up by Gov. John Carney began fast-track talks on whether an offshore wind farm would improve Delaware’s environment and economy…