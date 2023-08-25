USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant awards Delaware $342,000 for Ag

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture will spread the funds across eleven projects that enhance the state’s competitiveness in specialty crop products.

$70,000 is earmarked for the Delaware Farm Fresh Initiative to initiate a web platform and delivery service.

Ese Jesa is with the Delaware Ag Department, says “...that will allow small to midsize farmers to sell their locally-grown products throughout the state. They can connect with restaurants, they can connect with schools. It’s a big deal for the small and middle-sized farmers.”

Several of the funded projects focus on areas involving youth, including about $32,000 for the School Nutrition AgriCulture Garden Program.

Jesa says the SNAC Program is important.

“These kids get to learn about where their food comes from. They work with their science teachers to come up with this curriculum as well. So they get to learn about ecology, they get to learn about the science behind where their food comes. They get to hands-on participation in growing that food. They even get to harvest that food and eat it in their cafeterias and lunchrooms. That was really, really exciting.

Other projects focus on areas like pest management and increasing consumer awareness of Delaware’s specialty cut flower industry.

The USDA funds the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program annually.