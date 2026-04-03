The Green - April 3, 2026 Listen • 50:45

New Castle County Executive's budget proposal aims to fix county's deficit

Earlier this month, New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry’s budget address offered some sour fiscal news for the state’s largest county. Henry says the county faces a 42-million-dollar deficit – and to fill it, he’s proposing a 17.2% property tax increase – along with budget cuts and a hiring freeze.

Earlier this week, I sat down with Marcus Henry to discuss New Castle County’s fiscal health and his budget proposal.

New Castle County Budget DPM's Tom Byrne discussed the county's deficit with Executive Marcus Henry Listen • 21:27

The difference between reassignment and recusal in Delaware's courts

On Monday, March 30, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick, the highest judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery, made an uncommon filing. She was originally set to preside over three lawsuits against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but last week his lawyers accused her of showing bias over a LinkedIn post she allegedly liked.

In her filing this week, she refused to recuse herself, but reassigned the three lawsuits to other on the Chancery bench.

To understand what this means, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah spoke with Lawrence Cunningham, Director of the John L. Weinburg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

Reassignment vs Recusal Lawrence Cunningham explains to DPM's Jay Shah why a Chancellor's reassignment ruling is significant Listen • 14:12

Arts Playlist: The Calidore String Quartet

For almost ten years, the University of Delaware has played host to the Calidore String Quartet. In addition to a busy performing and recording schedule, the ensemble teaches the next generation of classical musicians through their work at UD. On Monday, the quartet presents a performance centering on music by Mozart. DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to one of the group's violinists, Ryan Meehan, for this week's Arts Playlist.