Wilmington VA to distribute vaccine at Dover event

The Wilmington VA plans to administer COVID vaccine at an event in Dover this Saturday. The event prioritizes veterans over the age of 75 and those with complex medical conditions.

“I think it’s going to allow us to move towards that goal of expanding our eligibility criteria by having taken care of the most vulnerable, most at risk populations,” said Wilmington VA Medical Center Director Vince Kane.

The Veterans Administration receives a special allotment of vaccine from the state and has so far given out about 4,500 shots between its main hospital and locations throughout Delaware.

Kane says 500 vaccines will be administered Saturday at the newest VA site, the Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic—which has yet to fully open to the public.

Kane adds it’s also an opportunity to connect veterans to care.

“Not only can we vaccinate them, but we can offer them health care,” said Kane. “It’s an opportunity to make sure veterans are connected to health care. Many individuals, both veterans and non-veterans, have delayed essential care. We really need to make sure people are getting into treatment. Hospitals are a safe place to be.”

The Wilmington VA is responsible for veterans in Delaware and southern New Jersey. Kane says there are around 6,500 vets among that population that meet the current criteria for vaccination.

Saturday’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is located at the old Blue Hen Mall in Dover. Appointments can be made and there is also walk-up availability.