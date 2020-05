The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware since early March has topped 6,000. And the state reported 11 new deaths Friday, pushing the state's total to 213.

At the same time Gov. John Carney announced a boost to the state's testing capacity and the state started allowing some businesses to reopen in a limited manner with strong restrictions.

Friday afternoon, Carney holds his latest press briefing to discuss the state's efforts to address the virus.

Watch that briefing live below: