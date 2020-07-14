Watch Live: Gov. Carney's coronavirus briefing

Delaware's COVID-19 numbers are improving slightly, enough to get the state off travel advisiory lists for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut Tuesday. Those states added Delaware to their lists a week ago.

But the First State is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its prisons, Sussex Correctional Institution.

Over 300 of the 973 inmates housed there have tested positive for the virus. That outbreak has prompted the Department of Correction toto shutdown in-person visitations statewide again, after starting themup again two weeks ago.

And like other states, Delaware is grabbling with the issue of reopening schools this fall - with guidance from the state's Department of Education scheduled to come this week.

Gov. John Carney holds his latest press briefing on the state's reponse to the pandemic Tuesday. State Education Secretary Susan Bunting and Dvisiona of Public Health director Dr. Karyl Rattay are expcted to join him.

Watch it live below: