State GOP contesting all Democratic held statewide offices this year

The field of Republican candidates is filling up for this year’s Delaware elections. Delaware’s GOP has candidates running to challenge Democrats in all statewide elections for 2020.

National Guard member and disabled Afghanistan veteran Kevin Baron is contesting Gov. John Carney’s reelection bid. 

Delaware’s junior senator is also up for election. Chris Coons could face either young Sussex Conservative Lauren Witzke or lawyer and former Marine Corps officer Jim DeMartino.

Air Force veteran and community advocate Donyale Hall is taking on Bethany Hall-Long for Lt. Governor, and House of Cards actor Lee Murphy is challenging Lisa Blunt-Rochester for Delaware’s lone House seat.

Pediatric Dr. Julia Pillsbury has filed to run against Trinidad Navarro for the office of Insurance Commissioner.

Delaware Republican Chair Jane Brady says she’s pleased with the field and hopes her party will gain some ground.

“If you don’t have someone who’s able to do the job, who has the interest and energy to campaign, it doesn’t make any sense,” said Brady. “We have really good, energized, capable people who have expressed an interest in these positions, and I’m thrilled, really, with the quality of our candidates.”   

Brady notes down ballot races also are important to her party. 

“With redistricting coming up and the potential with a Democrat majority in both houses in the state legislature for gerrymandering that would try to exclude Republican representation from the state voters we are very focused on trying to take the state senate,” she said.   

Brady says one or two mor eRepublicans are expected to register to run for Governor this upcoming election.

