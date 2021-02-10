'Restore the Corridor' project held up by forecast of snow

The start of DelDOT’s “Restore the Corridor Project” along I-95 in Wilmington is being delayed.

Work and lane restrictions scheduled to begin this Friday are now on hold for at least a week due to winter weather in the forecast.

Lane restrictions will now go into effect through Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

The major rehabilitation project along the I-95 corridor through Wilmington is expected to last three years.

The project consists of repairing 19 bridges and 11 ramps - as well as resurfacing the entire viaduct running through Wilmington to extend the life of that five-mile section of the highway.

DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod notes that part of I-95 is 60-years-old and will cost just over $200-million dollars to repair.