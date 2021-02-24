More closures part of final prep for start of I-95 project in Wilmington

DelDOT updates the public on prep work for the I-95 Rehabilitation Project through Wilmington, while also alerting commuters what is to come prior to construction.

With the project slated to start next week, weather permitting, some work is already complete- like the new ramp to I-95 southbound from 2nd Street which was done in December. That ramp will remain open during construction.

DelDOT’s Mark Buckalew says other work already completed was mostly for safety reasons.

"We had restriping of some travel lanes, we had to install a lot of additional safety barriers to prepare for the traffic shift weekends, we had to erect a lot of overhead sign structures," said Buckalew.

Commuters had some headaches overnight with closures, and more closures are expected ahead of the start of the project.

I-95N will close overnight starting Thursday at 10 p.m., and Buckalew says there are some detours.

"In order to get the work accomplished that we need to, to get ready for the shift over to the contraflow pattern a detour will be in place so regional traffic trying to get north of the city will take 495," said Buckalew. "Local traffic trying to get access to the city will take Northbound 495 to Northbound US 13."

Two lanes re-open again at 5 a.m. on Friday from 495 to MLK Blvd on 95N, and then one lane from MLK Blvd to Route 202.

95 N closes again Friday night at 10 at the 495 split until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Buckalew explains what work is being done during Friday night’s closure.