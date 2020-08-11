Japanese anime film opens this week starring Lewes boy

A rising 7th grader from Lewes makes his big screen debut this weekend.

Lynden Prosser voices the main character in a Japanese anime film called “Children of the Sea."

Listen to this interview

"Children of the Sea is a Japanese anime film directed by Ayumu Watanabe," said Prosser. "I play the role of Umi. And basically, I was raised in the ocean and the sea by these sea-animals called dugongs. (Dugongs) are basically like a narwhal but it’s kind of like a magical creature.”

And Prosser says his character's story seeks to bridge two worlds.

“I have these special powers where I can control stuff in the ocean. And then I meet this girl named Ruka whose Dad owns an aquarium where I often appear at and I often stay at. And she shows me the ways of normal human life and I show her the ways of the ocean.”

Prosser says he recorded his dialogue at a studio in New York City, and frequently did multiple takes to make sure his voice matched the body language of his character.

“Children of the Sea” premieres at the Movies at Midway in Lewes Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with two shows daily at 1 and 7 p.m. through Thursday, August 20, 2020. Prosser holds meet-and-greets at the Movies at Midway on Route 1 this Saturday as part of the 1 and 7 p.m showing of the movie. Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.