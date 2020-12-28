Hospitalizations go up as new cases trend down

COVID-related hospitalizations have ticked up again in Delaware after leveling off for a few days.

Public health data now shows 428 hospitalizations statewide - that number has been trending up for the past several weeks.

60 people are currently considered to be in critical condition.

The state also reports another death related to the virus, bringing Delaware’s death toll to 898.

Meanwhile, daily case numbers remain a bit lower than they were earlier in the month. 444 new cases are reported for Sunday dropping the seven-day rolling average for new cases to just over 634.

And the average percentage of positive tests dropped to below nine for the first time since December 2nd. It’s now at 8.7 percent.

Delaware has seen more than 55,000 cases of the virus out of more than 503,000 tests.

The state is administering an average of more than 6,800 COVID tests per day.