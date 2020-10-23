Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - October 23, 2020

As we hit the home stretch of the 2020 elections cycle, The Green this week looks at some of the key races to watch when results start coming in November 3rd

In the State House of Representative, Republican State Rep. Kevin Hensley faces a Democratic challenger for the third election in a row in the 9th District.

And Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the Democratic registration advantage in that district has only grown since Hensley was elected.

In New Castle County, Democrats see a couple of opportunities to flip State Senate seats held by Republicans.

One is in the 7th State Senate District and Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia introduces us to the candidates competing in what’s expected to be a close race.

Three of the seven seats on Kent County Levy Court are up for grabs this election.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino has more on the candidates running in those races and the county issues they believe need to be addressed.

Two weeks ago, The Green began a two-part look at education advocacy - specifically the people beyond state officials, school officials and lawmakers that are trying to make a difference. That includes parents, private citizens and grassroots groups.

The first part examined historical efforts to advocate for change in education.

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast looks at the current state of education advocacy.

Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, the Capital Ringers, is getting ready to produce a virtual holiday performance.

The group’s founder and artistic director Linda Simms says live Christmas music will be scarce this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s why they decided to put together a virtual concert.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Simms chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the show - Tidings of Comfort and Joy Holidays 2020.