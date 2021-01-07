First State sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

Delaware saw its highest single day number of coronavirus cases ever on Wednesday.

The state reports 1,241 new cases of COVID-19.

The previous record was set on December 11th when Delaware recorded 1,068 cases.

"Sadly, this represents a true increase," said the Div. of Public Helath in an emailed statement. "While we are concerned this could be attributed to increased transmission around the holidays, we will need to monitor the trends over the next several days to get a better sense of whether it represents a surge related to holiday activity."

The new cases raise Delaware’s seven day rolling average to just over 790 cases per day.

Statewide hospitalizations dipped slightly to 453 from the record setting 458 on Tuesday.

And the percentage of positive tests continues to hover around 10 percent.

Two more COVID-related deaths were added, lifting the death toll to 949 people, more than half of whom were residents of long-term care facilities.

Delaware is approaching 63,000 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The state has conducted nearly 527,000 tests.